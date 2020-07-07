Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' will no longer lead Nyx parade after 'All Lives Matter' post

Southern University joins several New Orleans area schools in boycotting the parade

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University's Human Jukebox will no longer lead the way for the Krewe of Nyx.

The Human Jukebox's departure is the latest blow for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, who lost several members after Captain Julie Lea posted 'All Lives Matter' on Nyx's social media pages during nationwide protests against police brutality.

The announcement was made in a letter to the Krewe of Nyx signed by SU's Director of Bands Kedrick Taylor.

"For several years, the Human Jukebox, which includes our Fabulous Dancing Dolls, has led the way for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx in New Orleans. That practice has now come to an end," the letter reads. "We will not participate in an organization whose leader proclaimed 'All Lives Matter' during a time of global unrest in response to the fatalities of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement as well as those who carry out hate crimes."

Southern University joins several New Orleans area schools in boycotting the parade, including St. Augustine, St. Katharine Drexel Prep and all KIPP schools.

The statement "All Lives Matter" has been seen as a writing off of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality and systemic racism in America.

The social media post from Lea also spurred a mass exodus of krewe members.

Several float lieutenants and krewe members left Nyx after attempting to get Lea to apologize for the social media post and explicitly back the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to former Nyx Lieutenant Gigi Saak, members asked Lea to promote African American members of the krewe to the board of directors and to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" on social media. Lea allegedly refused to do either.

After that, those same members called for Lea's resignation. Lea refused and several members along with more than two dozen float lieutenants stepped down.