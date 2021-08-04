Ochsner, Second Harvest Food Bank team up to distribute vaccines at food events

The food distributions are open to anyone in need of food assistance.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner and Second Harvest Food Bank are teaming up to help those in need of food get their COVID-19 vaccinations as well.

According to Second Harvest, Ochsner will be providing doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at two of their upcoming food distributions.

The first will take place this Friday, April 9, from 9-11 a.m. at 6901 Bundy Road in New Orleans East.

The second will take place in St. Bernard Parish on Monday, April 12, at the Christian Fellowship Church located at 5816 E Judge Perez Street in Violet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

