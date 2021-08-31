Off-duty police officer shot on I-10 in New Orleans

The bullet struck the officer in the head, but was thankfully only a graze wound.

NEW ORLEANS — An off-duty NOPD officer was shot in the head while driving on I-10 Tuesday night.

According to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, the wound is just a graze wound and the officer is responsive and in stable condition.

Ferguson said the off-duty officer was driving on I-10 westbound near the St. Bernard Ave exit around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot.

Ferguson said he doesn't know why the officer was shot.

"He was in an unmarked unit ... not your typical police car," Ferguson said. "We can not say for certain that he was targeted because he is a police officer."

The officer did not fire back, according to Ferguson. He was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The interstate has been shut down while police conduct an investigation. There is currently no information on a suspect.

The wounded officer was not identified.

New Orleans is completely without power after Hurricane Ida. Once the sun goes down, the city is in total darkness. Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a curfew starting at 8 p.m. every night in an effort to curb crime and keep people safe.