Once-a-week trash pickup in New Orleans to remain for the time being

Meanwhile, recycling could begin in half of the city before the end of the year but the other half will have to wait, perhaps a few more months.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents outside of the French Quarter and Central Business District can expect to continue having only once-a-week trash collections for the time being.

A city spokesperson said that there is no date for when the pickup will return to its pre-Hurricane Ida twice-a-week schedule.

Trash in the French Quarter and Central Business District is picked up more often.

In addition, recycling is expected to resume in Service Area 1 by year’s end. Service Area 1 much of the Mid-City, Uptown, Central City, Bayou St. John and Algiers.

Service Area 2, which is Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward will not have recycling resume until a new trash collection contract is in effect.

The spokesperson said the city has asked experts and contractors around the country for ideas on how it can get the best sanitation services for residents, particularly for Service Area 2. That information will be used to generate a request for proposal to hopefully have a new process for collections by the first quarter of 2022.

Due to the slow and inconsistent collection of trash since Hurricane Ida, the city of New Orleans is waiving the sanitation fee for November.