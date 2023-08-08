Man killed in fatal accident involving motorized minibike in New Orleans East

x
Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — An investigation is underway in New Orleans East Tuesday evening after officers were called about a fatal accident at Bundy Road and Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD responded to the call at 8:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle when a driver of a Jeep attempted a left turn on Chef Menteur after pulling out from Bundy and collided with the victim aboard a motorized minibike.

The rider of the minibike was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

