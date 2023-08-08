One killed in fatal accident in New Orleans East

An investigation is underway in New Orleans East Tuesday evening after officers were called about a fatal accident at Bundy Road and Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — An investigation is underway in New Orleans East Tuesday evening after officers were called about a fatal accident at Bundy Road and Chef Menteur Highway.

The NOPD responded to the call at 8:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who had been struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Check back to wwltv.com for further updates.