1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street.

According to police, officers responded to the crash report and found two male victims inside of a Honda Accord. The passenger was declared dead at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police said the Accord had been traveling eastbound on North Claiborne Avenue when for unknown reasons it left the lane of traffic and slammed into the back of the parked 18-wheeler.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional information is currently available.