One man dead after fatal accident in the Gentilly area

NOPD is investigating a fatal car accident in the 3700 block of Gentilly that left one man dead.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police were called to the scene of a traffic accident that happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Gentilly Boulevard.

According to officers, the victim was driving at a high speed when he struck another vehicle before leaving the roadway.

Police said when they arrived they found the victim's vehicle, a 20-year-old man, overturned after hitting two trees and two poles before coming to a stop.

He was pronounced dead the scene