One man dead after fatal accident in the Gentilly area

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police were called to the scene of a traffic accident that happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Gentilly Boulevard.
According to officers, the victim was driving at a high speed when he struck another vehicle before leaving the roadway.
Police said when they arrived they found the victim's vehicle, a 20-year-old man, overturned after hitting two trees and two poles before coming to a stop.
He was pronounced dead the scene
The driver of the vehicle that was struck remained at the scene until officers arrived, and reportedly has no injuries.