One man killed in Algiers crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett early Saturday morning.
According to the investigation, Garrett was driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS east on Highway 90B approaching the Crescent City Connection just before 1:30 a.m. when he failed to notice a curve, causing him to veer off the road and hit a concrete barrier.
Garrett continued across all lanes of Highway 90B East beyond the left shoulder. The Cadillac then hit a second barrier which then, after stopping in the middle of the roadway, caused the car to become engulfed in flames.
Garrett was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A toxicology test is still pending.