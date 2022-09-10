One man killed in Algiers crash

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett early Saturday morning.

According to the investigation, Garrett was driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS east on Highway 90B approaching the Crescent City Connection just before 1:30 a.m. when he failed to notice a curve, causing him to veer off the road and hit a concrete barrier.

Garrett continued across all lanes of Highway 90B East beyond the left shoulder. The Cadillac then hit a second barrier which then, after stopping in the middle of the roadway, caused the car to become engulfed in flames.