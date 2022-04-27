One of NOPD's top commanders expected to leave to become Knoxville chief

Paul Noel, a 25-year veteran who serves as Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau would become the latest in a steady exodus of leaders from the NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the NOPD’s to commanders is expected to be announced this week as the new police chief in Knoxville, Tenn, according to multiple sources.

Paul Noel, a 25-year veteran who serves as Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau would become the latest in a steady exodus of high-ranking leaders from the beleaguered NOPD.

Noel, who previously served as chief of all NOPD field operations, would follow last month’s departure of Darryl Albert, who is now the police chief in Montgomery, Ala. Jeffrey Walls, a longtime district commander, left in December to become the police chief in Ketchikan, Alaska.

In another high-profile departure, then-Deputy Superintendent John Thomas retired in December, but has remained in city government as the city’s Director of Homeland Security.

The brain drain of top NOPD brass comes at a perilous time for the severely understaffed police department, which is losing officers faster than new recruits can be hired. The current staffing of just over 1,000 officers is an all-time low, according to City Council data analyst Jeff Asher.

WWL-TV reached out to the NOPD and Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Noel’s reported departure, but have not received a response.

Noel had previously been named as a finalist for the top police job in Chattanooga, Tenn., but that position went to another candidate.

Local media in Knoxville have reported that current Police Chief Eve Thomas is retiring in the coming days, but no replacement has been officially announced.