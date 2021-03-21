One woman dead and a child is critically injured in overnight crash in Algiers

The initial investigation said the driver of the Dodge Challenger was driving north on General DeGaulle at a very fast speed when she lost control of the car.

NEW ORLEANS — An early morning crash left a woman dead and a juvenile injured in Algiers.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that a single-vehicle crash happened on General DeGaulle Drive near River Oaks Street Saturday just before 1:50 a.m.

The initial investigation said the driver of the Dodge Challenger was driving north on General DeGaulle at a very fast speed when she lost control of the car, crossed over to the left lane and toppled over the raised concrete median at the corner of General DeGaulle and River Oaks.

NOPD said the car crossed the grassy elevated median hit a tree, which caused the car to start spinning until it came to a stop.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital listed in critical condition according to EMS.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Officer will release the name of the deceased and an official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information on this investigation.