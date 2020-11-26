OPSO makes it possible for families to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by going mobile

“There’s a lot of people that can’t get out, and if we can do just something little and help them, and bring them dinner for today, so they feel special, we’ll do it

NEW ORLEANS — Drive-up, curbside and delivery. Those words are all part of our language during the pandemic, so it seems natural it would be applied to an old tradition at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office.

“When you have a 46-year tradition, you just can’t let it go, and they came through. The OPSO staff they’re owed a lot,” said Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

For almost 50 years, the sheriff’s office has fed the masses on Thanksgiving. A crowd of people would come to the annual charity meal at the Morial Convention Center, but the pandemic makes such an event unsafe. So, this year it’s a crowd of cars instead. Julie House waited her turn near the Orleans Justice Center’s kitchen on Perdido Street.

“When I saw all these cars, it’s one time you don’t mind sitting in a traffic jam,” said House.

House was among a long line of drivers who volunteered to deliver a taste of the holiday. The family behind Dooky Chase’s restaurant prepared these meals. In all, volunteers made the delivery of more than 3,000 meals possible. Think of it as thanksgiving on wheels.

“There’s a lot of people that can’t get out, and if we can do just something little and help them, and bring them dinner for today, so they feel special, we’ll do it,” said House.

Since March, we’ve seen bars, restaurants and stores go out of business. That left scores of people out of work. Sheriff Gusman says the need in the community is great, but it’s being matched by the generosity of people like the ones who spent a part of their holiday helping neighbors.

“I’m grateful to be here in this city, I’m grateful for the people of this city who UI think are just kind and generous,” said Sister Monica Gundler, another volunteer.

“You know what it says? New Orleans is a strong community and New Orleans can persevere in face of all sorts of obstacles. That’s why I live in New Orleans, that’s why I love New Orleans,” said Sheriff Gusman.

It’s a bit of proof, that during a time of social distance a city can still be close knit.