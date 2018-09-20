NEW ORLEANS – If you have ever done business at the New Orleans City Hall, you have probably passed a little-known park and thought nothing of it.

It’s called Duncan Plaza, and for a long time, it has been a home to the homeless. But the Downtown Development District is breathing new life into it, and there is an unveiling Thursday night.

Duncan Plaza is nestled right between New Orleans City Hall and the New Orleans Public Library. Organizers want to transform Duncan Plaza into a park with city appeal.

The group is revealing plans for a temporary dog park, new seating options and an LED light cloud hanging from the trees.

The DDD’s fall wellness series is also expected to continue which includes free workout session in the park from heart-pumping cardio to relaxing yoga.

Long term goals include a flexible law, water features, a permanent dog park, children’s play area and a food and drink area.

