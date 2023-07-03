Orleans DA Jason Williams reportedly considering bid for governor

Williams said that recent attacks against him and his city by Attorney General Jeff Landry have led him to consider a run.

NEW ORLEANS — Our partners at NOLA.com report that Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is considering throwing his hat into the Louisiana Governor's race.

Williams said he is thinking about making a run after numerous attacks against him and 'his city' by Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Jeff Landry.

“People have encouraged me to be open and have a conversation about this,” Williams said in an interview.

Williams would join fellow Democrat Shawn Wilson, who was the secretary of transportation under current Governor John Bel Edwards from 2016-2023.

Wilson and Cenla Pastor Daniel Cole are currently the only Democrat candidates. If Williams were to join, it could upend Wilson's position in the race, who would otherwise have easily advanced to a hypothetical runoff.

Williams called Wilson “a friend” and said “I wouldn’t do anything to hurt Shawn.”