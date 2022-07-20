Jason Williams' tax preparer says he came to 'tell the truth'

Henry Timothy is expected to testify as to what Williams and Burdett asked for and what they knew with regards to the tax years in question.

NEW ORLEANS — A tax preparer who has pleaded guilty to underreporting his own taxes took the stand as the prosecution’s star witness in the tax fraud trial of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his former business partner Nicole Burdett Wednesday.

Assistant US Attorney Kelly Eubinger questioned Timothy about his own issues, saying that he had pleaded guilty to underreporting his income and had reached a plea deal with the federal government and part of that agreement was that he would testify in Williams and Burdett’s trial.

“I would come here and tell the truth,” Timothy said when asked what he had agreed to with the government.

Williams and Burdett are accused of overstating their business expenses to save tens of thousands of dollars in tax liability between 2013 and 2017.

On June 26, 2020 Timothy testified before a federal grand jury, claiming Williams and his private law partner, Nicole Burdett, directed him to falsify business expenses to lower their taxes by more than $200,000 over four years.

A lot is at stake for Williams in the trial. A guilty plea could cost Williams his position as the parish's district attorney and force him to give up his law license.