Orleans elementary, middle school students can go back to class Monday

High school students will be able to return in person after the Mardi Gras break, as long as the situation with COVID in the city doesn't worsen.

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish public elementary and middle school students can return to in-person learning this coming Monday, Feb. 1, the school system announced Wednesday.

High school students will be phased back in to school with a full hybrid model that includes in person learning after the Mardi Gras break, as long as the situation with COVID in the city doesn't worsen.

"We will continue to monitor the data trends and the situation in our schools before returning our high school students to their hybrid model," said Tiffany Delcour, the CAO of the New Orleans public school system.

The announcement came just about an hour after the city of New Orleans announced that it was returning to a Modified-Phase 2 for businesses as the number of cases and the positivity rate on COVID tests in the city has improved from the post-holiday peak.

"We are confident here at NOLAPS that COVID-19 has not spread in our schools," said Dr. Henderson Lewis, the superintendent of Orleans Schools. "When our schools were open, it was our educators who followed the protocols we put in place from day-1... They (the schools) remain today the safest place for them to be."

Students at Orleans schools returned only briefly after the holidays before the system went to all-virtual learning due to a COVID spike.