(NEW ORLEANS) — An inmate awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges failed in his attempt to get out of prison over the weekend.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Augustine stood on a railing and lifted himself through a ceiling tile in an apparent attempt to escape through the ceiling. However, Augustine did not get far when he fell through the tiles to the ground below.

He received medical attention and was sent to University Medical Center, where he was listed as stable.

The sheriff's office said that additional charges related to the attempted escape will be added to Augustine's ledger. In addition, he will be put in more restrictive living conditions.