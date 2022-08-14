Inmates remain barricaded at Orleans jail; Sheriff releases their list of demands

Sheriff Susan Hutson denies that the inmates have not been offered food. She said that food and medication have been refused.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — As the standoff between barricaded inmates at the Orleans Justice Center and the sheriff’s office continued Sunday, Sheriff Susan Hutson said she released the letter she was sent by inmates and denied accusations that food and water have not been offered to those locked inside of a high security pod.

The inmates barricaded themselves inside of the pod late Friday and Hutson says that to this point the standoff has remained non-violent.

On Sunday several of the men in that pod could be heard yelling for help to people outside and a few were holding signs asking for help.

A crowd of about two dozen people rallied at the Justice Center in support of the men inside.

Hutson said that the residents of that pod have refused to return to their cells. She said that food has been offered to the inmates three times Saturday – at 6 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. and so far twice on Sunday – at 6 a.m. and noon. She also said that attempts to bring medication to the prisoners has been refused.

She said that access to water has been denied after the inmates mixed soap and water and placed the mixture near the entryways of the pod.

The hand-written letter that Hutson says is from the inmates in the barricaded pod, said the following.

(The full letter can be seen below)

“We the people are tired of being treated in an inhumane manner,” the letter began.

The letter claims that they are continuously having their due process and civil rights violated daily.

The letter claims that inmates are in their cells for 20 hours a day with a tiered manner of allowing them out of their cells. One group is said to be let out from 8 a.m. until noon with the other group being let out from noon until 4 p.m.

Article continues under photo of letter

Among their demands are:

Washer, dryer and basketball replacements

4 books a month and 20 photos a month limit lifted

Mail to be delivered and, if refused, a reason given

30-minute visits allowed

Toiletries given out on time

Proper medication and sick calls treated seriously

More recreation time allowed

No denial of reading material

To be taken to court on court-appointed date

A second TV

Removal of tinting for verification when they are communicating with the warden or sheriff

Hutson said that she is going to contiue to try to deescalate the situation peacefully and that the sheriff’s office is in negotiations with the residents to try to resolve the matter peacefully.

She said that the pod where the inmates say they’ve faced restrictions is one where the new tiered method of leaving cells was implemented after there were 3 stabbings in that pod in a five-day period recently.

Hutson said the other 23 pods at the Justice Center are operating normally.