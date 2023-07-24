Orleans juvenile court judge Tammy Stewart dies at 53

“She was an extraordinary individual, admired and treasured by her colleagues. Her passing is a great loss to the court and the New Orleans Justice System."

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Juvenile Court Judge Tammy Stewart, the senior judge on the juvenile bench, passed away Monday morning at the age of 53, according to information sent by the juvenile court.

Judge Stewart was judge for Section B of the court. She was elected to the bench in April 2009 to fill what was then a vacancy in the court.

“It is with our deepest regret and unbelievable sadness that we announced the passing of our beloved colleague, friend, and Senior Judge on the juvenile bench Tammy Stewart” said Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Bates Anderson. “Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, mother, sister and two brothers. Tammy always fulfilled her duties as a judge. She was will be terribly missed.”

“She was an extraordinary individual, admired and treasured by her colleagues. Her passing is a great loss to the court and the New Orleans Justice System,” said Orleans Parish Chief Judge Ranord Darensburg.

Stewart was a Southern University at New Orleans political science graduate, earned her law degree at Ohio State University in 1996 and returned home to New Orleans to work for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and was later elected as an Orleans Parish Juvenile Judge.

"It was a privilege to know and work with her; the impact of her life's work made the city of New Orleans a better place," said Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.