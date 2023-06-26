Orleans communications executive resigns amid controversies

Tyrell Morris had recently faced questions about his role as the chair of the city's Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.

NEW ORLEANS — Tyrell Morris, the City of New Orleans communications district executive director who came under fire this year for credit card irregularities and botched emergency response has resigned, according to a statement from Morris on Monday.

“For over six years I have served OPCD and the City of New Orleans with my entire being. We have managed through many disasters, challenges and now OPCD is seen as an international model in emergency and non-emergency communications. We have been the developing ground for technologies that now makes our entire nation safer, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work our heroes do each and every day,” Morris said.

In April, Morris faced questions about his spending practices as the chair of the city's Violent Crime Reduction Task Force and his part-time employment.

"They spent about $2,500 for hot chocolate and socks as well as about $3,000 for party decorations," Inspector General Ed Michel said in April. "None of these things appear to serve a public purpose

Morris had defended that spending.

"Every single dollar spent by our agency was accounted for and necessary," Morris said in April. "I would strongly encourage before anyone passes judgement or offers comments on the audit, that they read the entire report to include the agency's response.

Morris was also questioned in March, about botched 911 calls. In that hearing, Morris defended some of the actions, but also said some call takers had been fired as a result.

Morris has served as executive director since Aug. 2018.