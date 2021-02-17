Orleans, Northshore to start rolling power outages

This is due to the cold temperatures causing an increased use of power which is causing an overload of the power grid.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans Entergy customers and northshore customers served by Cleco power have begun rolling power outages that could last through early morning.

Cleco has announced starting Tuesday that periodic power outages will begin for customers.

This is due to the cold temperatures causing an increased use of power which is causing an overload of the power grid.

MISO has informed Cleco to begin outages in order to protect the stability of the power grid and prevent prolonged outages.

Customers with power are being asked to conserve energy by:

Delay laundry, washing dishes, and other non-essential uses of electricity for conservation.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.

“While our crews worked to prepare for this storm, a loss of generation combined with the peak load due to record-low temperatures have caused a strain on the power grid system. In an effort to prevent damage or lengthy power outages, Cleco was instructed by MISO to begin forced power outages,” said Terry Whitmore, vice president of transmission services."

Depending on conditions outages customers could experience more than one outage lasting less than an hour each.

The city of New Orleans announced on social media that they will also begin outages that could last until midnight. .

Power outages are scattered throughout #NOLA due to a mandatory request from @MISO_energy for @EntergyNOLA to shed power. These rolling outages are expected to last until midnight.

