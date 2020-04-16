NEW ORLEANS — A member of the Orleans Parish Jail’s staff has died from COVID-19.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman announced the staff member’s death Thursday, but did not identify the staff member or say what their role inside the prison was.

“They were a valued member of our OPSO family for several years and will be greatly missed,” Gusman said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends.”

As of April 16, 47 OPSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the sheriff. Of those, eight have returned for work.

Twenty-four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gusman, including four in the past 24 hours. Eight of those inmates have been released from custody and the remaining 16 are medically segregated from the rest of the prison population.

