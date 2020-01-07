Orleans Parish Schools 20-21: Face masks, no field trips, heavy cleanings, remote and in-class

NEW ORLEANS — Separate entrances and start times, remote and distance learning, no field trips or assemblies, face mask requirements and limitations on extra-curricular activities, that’s what students in Orleans Parish schools can look forward to for the 20-21 school year, according to a Roadmap to Reopening Schools sent by the school system Wednesday.
“This coming school year, schools will offer a mix of in-person and distance learning, based upon the status of the City of New Orleans’ reopening phases and specific health and safety guidelines set by the Louisiana Department of Education,” it says in the plan, which details how different parts of the school operation will be handled, depending on the Phase of recovery the city and state are in.
The roadmap stresses that the plan could change if situations warrant, but lessons learned from the forced remote learning at the end of the 19-20 school year have helped guide the thinking.
Some things that will remain across the board regardless of the phase of recovery are a face mask requirement for faculty, staff and students; the use of temperature checks upon arrival and hand washing, which will be required at a minimum of every two hours.
Also, any student can opt to do distance learning either at the start of any quarter or during a quarter, but taking the remote option will require that you continue that way for at least the remainder of that quarter.
Here are some of the plan highlights:
Remote or in Class learning
- Phase 1: Distance learning only for all students
- Phase 2: Pre-K through Grade 4 will be full time in class; Grades 5-8 will have combination of distance and in-class based on school capacity; High school will be combination of distance and in-class with a minimum of two in-class days per week
- Phase 3: More students allowed to return
School large gathering areas
- Phase 1: All distance learning
- Phase 2: No use of gyms or auditoriums for group gatherings, can be used to teach
- Phase 3: Limited use of cafeteria and gyms up to maximum group size allowed in that phase; face masks required; cleanings between each use
Lunch
- Phase 1: All distance learning
- Phase 2: Eat in classrooms; meal service available for remote students
- Phase 3: Eat in cafeteria with staggered meal times, six feet distance, max group size allowed
Entering School
- Phase 1: All distance learning
- Phases 2 and 3: Separate entrances; Max group sizes, students flow in single direction, temperatures checked; hygiene and hand sanitizers at all entrances, visitors only allowed in extenuating circumstances and must wash hands and wear face masks
Cleaning
- High touch surfaces cleaned after each use
- Wash hands at minimum every two hours or class change
- Staff and students must wear face coverings
Buses
- Phase 1: Max 25 percent occupancy
- Phase 2: Max 50 percent occupancy
- Phase 3: Max 75 percent occupancy
- All phases: Parents encouraged to drive children to school if possible to free bus capacity
- All phases: Hand sanitizer provided, face coverings needed, buses cleaned after each use, six feet of distance when possible
Extracurricular
- Phase 1: No after care, no field trips, no band or singing classes, no high-risk athletics
- Phase 2: After care at max recommended group size, no band or singing classes (theory only), no field trips, more athletics allowed, no spectators at games
- Phase 3: Band and vocal can resume, max number recommended at after care. Max of 50 spectators at sporting events and they must wear face coverings.
Sports competitions
- Phase 1: Contact sports not allowed - Basketball, Football, Soccer, Wrestling
- Phase 2: Fans not allowed at competitions
- Phase 3: Fans allowed but capped at 50 (exceptions could be made for outdoor events) Fans must wear face masks.