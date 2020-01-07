Orleans Parish Schools 20-21: Face masks, no field trips, heavy cleanings, remote and in-class

It will be a much different look and feel for Orleans Parish public school students in the coming school year.

NEW ORLEANS — Separate entrances and start times, remote and distance learning, no field trips or assemblies, face mask requirements and limitations on extra-curricular activities, that’s what students in Orleans Parish schools can look forward to for the 20-21 school year, according to a Roadmap to Reopening Schools sent by the school system Wednesday.

“This coming school year, schools will offer a mix of in-person and distance learning, based upon the status of the City of New Orleans’ reopening phases and specific health and safety guidelines set by the Louisiana Department of Education,” it says in the plan, which details how different parts of the school operation will be handled, depending on the Phase of recovery the city and state are in.

The roadmap stresses that the plan could change if situations warrant, but lessons learned from the forced remote learning at the end of the 19-20 school year have helped guide the thinking.

Some things that will remain across the board regardless of the phase of recovery are a face mask requirement for faculty, staff and students; the use of temperature checks upon arrival and hand washing, which will be required at a minimum of every two hours.

Also, any student can opt to do distance learning either at the start of any quarter or during a quarter, but taking the remote option will require that you continue that way for at least the remainder of that quarter.

Here are some of the plan highlights:

Remote or in Class learning

Phase 1: Distance learning only for all students

Phase 2: Pre-K through Grade 4 will be full time in class; Grades 5-8 will have combination of distance and in-class based on school capacity; High school will be combination of distance and in-class with a minimum of two in-class days per week

Phase 3: More students allowed to return

School large gathering areas

Phase 1: All distance learning

Phase 2: No use of gyms or auditoriums for group gatherings, can be used to teach

Phase 3: Limited use of cafeteria and gyms up to maximum group size allowed in that phase; face masks required; cleanings between each use

Lunch

Phase 1: All distance learning

Phase 2: Eat in classrooms; meal service available for remote students

Phase 3: Eat in cafeteria with staggered meal times, six feet distance, max group size allowed

Entering School

Phase 1: All distance learning

Phases 2 and 3: Separate entrances; Max group sizes, students flow in single direction, temperatures checked; hygiene and hand sanitizers at all entrances, visitors only allowed in extenuating circumstances and must wash hands and wear face masks

Cleaning

High touch surfaces cleaned after each use

Wash hands at minimum every two hours or class change

Staff and students must wear face coverings

Buses

Phase 1: Max 25 percent occupancy

Phase 2: Max 50 percent occupancy

Phase 3: Max 75 percent occupancy

All phases: Parents encouraged to drive children to school if possible to free bus capacity

All phases: Hand sanitizer provided, face coverings needed, buses cleaned after each use, six feet of distance when possible

Extracurricular

Phase 1: No after care, no field trips, no band or singing classes, no high-risk athletics

Phase 2: After care at max recommended group size, no band or singing classes (theory only), no field trips, more athletics allowed, no spectators at games

Phase 3: Band and vocal can resume, max number recommended at after care. Max of 50 spectators at sporting events and they must wear face coverings.

Sports competitions