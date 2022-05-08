School supply giveaway for Orleans students is Friday at 5 p.m.

Students will receive supplies, backpacks, and vouchers for free haircuts. There will also be free passes to the zoo and other activities.

NEW ORLEANS — Many students in Orleans Parish have returned back to campus for their first week of school, and on Friday evening Mayor Latoya Cantrell's office will give away supplies at the Milne Rec Center in Gentilly.

It's a much welcomed event as so many parents are battling with the rising costs of inflation. The giveaway starts at 5 pm located at 5400 Franklin Ave.

Students will receive supplies, backpacks, and vouchers for free haircuts.

There will also be free passes to the zoo and other activities.

Benaiah Harvey with the Mayor's neighborhood engagement office says the giveaway is coming at just the right time since there are many extra expenses right now.