An employee with the Orleans Parish Public Defender’s Office is under investigation after she allegedly portrayed herself as an attorney, despite not being licensed to practice law.

The employee, identified as Ashley Crawford, was in front of Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman when she was removed from the courthouse, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“Practicing law without a license, as Ms. Crawford appears to have done on more than 100 cases across all 12 sections of Criminal District Court, is both a criminal offense and a grave violation of the public trust in the criminal justice system,” District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a prepared statement.

“These reports are just coming in to us and we’re working hard to gain answers as fast as possible for our clients and our community,” said Lindsey Hortenstine, a spokeswoman for the Public Defender’s office. “Until we know more, Ms. Crawford is not authorized to speak on the record on behalf of OPD or any of our clients, nor represent herself as an attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders office.”

No one with Crawford’s name is listed in the Louisiana State Bar Association’s directory. Crawford, however, used another lawyer’s bar number in at least two court motions, The Advocate reported.

