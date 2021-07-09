Orleans public schools plan Sept. 15-22 reopening

Dr. Henderson Lewis said he is hoping the school staffs can start making their way back to the city.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans public school system is planning on a Sept. 15 reopening date with all students back in class by September 22.

Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said he hoped that by setting a timetable, it would give families certainty as they make their plans to return.

“We know that our educators are all across the country,” he said. “I hope that each of you is healthy and ready to receive your students back.”

Dr. Lewis said schools have a few needs prior to re-starting that include restored power, a restock of food supply and repairs done to schools that were damaged.

In addition, he is asking school staff to plan to return to the city and he said it is a priority to reconnect buses and bus drivers.

Orleans Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Delcour said that of the system's 88 buildings, 22 of them had some damage but only 1 was damaged badly enough that it could affect the return of students on the superintendent's timeline.

Lewis said he also strongly recommends that people returning to the classroom get a COVID test prior to returning.

Orleans public schools have been shut down since August 27 due to Hurricane Ida and the subsequent power outages. The system has spent most of the past year and a half with virtual learning and hybrid learning during the COVID pandemic.