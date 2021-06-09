Orleans to begin debris pickup

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has activated its emergency debris removal contracts to assist with storm-related cleanup. The first debris removal pass is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Do not block roadways or place debris near trees, poles, or fire hydrants. Please follow these guidelines:
- Debris must be placed between the sidewalk and the curb for removal by the City or its contractors.
- Avoid placement of storm debris waste under or on power lines, near trees, utility poles/boxes, fire hydrants, behind parked cars or on neutral grounds.
- Only debris resulting from Hurricane Ida is eligible for removal by the City’s emergency debris removal contractors.
- Any work done by contractors is ineligible for debris removal services by the City or its contractors.
- Commercial properties and properties serviced by private trash contracts are ineligible to receive bulk waste collection or debris removal services by the City or its contractors.
- Separate debris into the following categories:
- HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE
Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging. (Use City issued trash cart when possible)
CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS
Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc.
UNBAGGED VEGETATIVE DEBRIS
Logs, leaves, tree branches, plants.
APPLIANCES
Doors must be sealed/secured.
