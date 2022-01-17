Owner honors Dr. King with Day of Service at his restaurant

With the current state of violence in the city, Elroy Holmes said days like the one honoring Dr. King are needed.

NEW ORLEANS — The owner of Ray’s on the Avenue continued his commitment to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King during a day of service where he gave away food.

With the current state of violence in the city, Elroy Holmes said days like the one honoring Dr. King are needed.

He said his food giveaway was something he wanted to do to bring people together.

“Just to show unity in the area,” he said. “Having the community come together during the midst of a violent time in our city.”

Dr. King often spoke about the power of unity and how in the face of violence, those united for peace had a fighting chance.

So, with a weekend that saw five people killed and 10 carjackings, Holmes said there is really only one way to fight against it.

“Together we can get things done,” he said. “You can’t get it done alone.”



The messaging came from city leaders who participated in the wreath laying ceremony at the bust of Dr. King.

It’s about what are you going to do and who are you going to work with and who are you going to help protect and who are you going to serve,” said Councilman Oliver Thomas.

The councilman was in attendance at Ray’s Day of Service and he says people can’t wait for a savior to solve the problem. He points to people like Holmes who are doing the daily work on the ground in his community.

“The biggest message it sends is unity and cooperation,” said Thomas. “Lord knows we need more of that in this city and this world.”

Holmes said he would continue to run the race towards a community of peace and unity.

It was a race that was run so vigorously by Dr. King.