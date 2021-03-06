Owner of Magnolia Mansion, Fouad Zeton, says he's done nothing wrong

“I don’t have anything to hide. I don’t sell drugs. I’m not a criminal businessman. I’m an honest man. I’m a fighter.”

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI confirms agents conducted law enforcement activity in the 2100 block of Prytania Street in New Orleans, where the Magnolia Mansion is located.

Federal agents carted away some boxes of records and pieces or art from at the Garden District boutique hotel.

Sources familiar with the case told WWL-TV, the raid is part of an alleged fraud investigation involving the artwork.

During a phone conversation, hotel owner Fouad Zeton said, “I don’t have anything to hide. I don’t sell drugs. I’m not a criminal businessman. I’m an honest man. I’m a fighter.”

Zeton is a former professional boxer who sparred with the likes of one-time champion Evander Holyfield.

More recently, Zeton has been a familiar face in New Orleans political circles as a donor to candidates in both parties.

In 2017, he took the stage next to Mayor LaToya Cantrell after she finished first in the primary election.

“Our new champion for the mayor of the city of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell,” Zeton said as he handed Cantrell a championship boxing belt.

A spokeswoman for the city said Mayor Cantrell had no comment about the Magnolia Mansion raid or its embattled owner.

Zeton said he is still grieving over the death of his son, Fouad, Jr., who was shot and killed in the French Quarter 4 years ago.

He told WWL-TV; he has leased the hotel to somebody who is now managing it.

He said he was not at the mansion during the FBI search.

“I don’t know what they took, Zeton said. “If they’re after somebody, it’s not me. The truth will come out.”

Zeton’s attorney David Courcelle said he could not comment on the raid.