NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has suspended parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks as heavy rain could cause street flooding.

"Unless otherwise communicated, parking restrictions will go back into effect two hours after flooding has ended," a statement from NOLA Ready alerts said.

Drivers are reminded to not block intersections or streetcar tracks, do not park on top of tree roots or under branches and drive slowly when moving cars onto the neutral ground.

For more information, visit ready.nola.gov/flooding.

