Parking, traffic restrictions for French Quarter Festival

NEW ORLEANS — Traffic Restrictions
In anticipation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.
From 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Iberville, Decatur, Dumaine and Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter. Additionally, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the following streets and intersections will be closed to traffic:
- Canal from Chartres to Burgundy streets
- Rampart from Iberville to St. Ann streets
- Esplanade Avenue and N. Peters Street
- Decatur Street and Dumaine Street
- Decatur Street and Conti Street
- Canal Street and N. Peters Street
French Quarter Fest Opening Day Parade
Street closures will also be in place along the route of the French Quarter Fest Opening Day Parade on the morning of Thursday, April 21. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street and will proceed to Jackson Square.
The parade will take the following route:
- Begin at Iberville Street and Bourbon Street
- Continue on Bourbon Street to St. Ann Street
- Right on St. Ann Street to Chartres Street
- Right on Chartres Street to Jackson Square
- End at Jackson Square
Parking Restrictions
No parking zones will be in place starting Thursday, April 21 at 12 p.m. through Monday, April 25 at 1 a.m. The no parking zones will be located on the 700 and 800 blocks on Dauphine and Royal streets, on both sides of the following streets:
- Iberville Street
- Bienville Street
- Conti Street
- St. Louis Street
- Toulouse Street
- St. Peter Street
- Orleans Avenue
- St. Ann Street
Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking:
- Do not block or park within 15 feet fire hydrants, block or park within 3 feet of driveways, block sidewalks or park in fire lanes.
- Do not park in bike lanes.
- Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.
- Call (504) 658-8100 for 24 hour parking enforcement.