Parking, traffic restrictions for French Quarter Festival

There will be several street closures and parking restrictions in and around the French Quarter starting Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Traffic Restrictions

In anticipation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

From 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Iberville, Decatur, Dumaine and Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter. Additionally, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the following streets and intersections will be closed to traffic:

Canal from Chartres to Burgundy streets

Rampart from Iberville to St. Ann streets

Esplanade Avenue and N. Peters Street

Decatur Street and Dumaine Street

Decatur Street and Conti Street

Canal Street and N. Peters Street

French Quarter Fest Opening Day Parade

Street closures will also be in place along the route of the French Quarter Fest Opening Day Parade on the morning of Thursday, April 21. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street and will proceed to Jackson Square.

The parade will take the following route:

Begin at Iberville Street and Bourbon Street

Continue on Bourbon Street to St. Ann Street

Right on St. Ann Street to Chartres Street

Right on Chartres Street to Jackson Square

End at Jackson Square

Parking Restrictions

No parking zones will be in place starting Thursday, April 21 at 12 p.m. through Monday, April 25 at 1 a.m. The no parking zones will be located on the 700 and 800 blocks on Dauphine and Royal streets, on both sides of the following streets:

Iberville Street

Bienville Street

Conti Street

St. Louis Street

Toulouse Street

St. Peter Street

Orleans Avenue

St. Ann Street

Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking: