Parties, crowds and bullets flying — Short term rental in Gentilly scares neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Loud parties, fights and calls to the police. It’s what a group of neighbors in Gentilly say they see on a regular basis and now they’re fed up and fearful. One home is at the center of the controversy.

It’s listed as a short-term rental in the 5500 block of Vermillion Boulevard. On weekdays, this part of the boulevard is quiet. On the weekends, neighbors say it can get chaotic.

“We had over 200 people here on Friday night and we actually had somebody with an AK-47 walking down the street, and I don’t know what he was shooting at,” Victor LaRussa said.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the moments after the gunfire. It shows people sprinting and scrambling for safety.

“I want to say there were five people running in my yard hiding in my yard. From the video, they were hiding directly under my bedroom windows,” Tamiko Thompson said.

“We all have couches, OK? I mean you could be sitting watching TV and get a bullet in the back of your head,” LaRussa said.

Back in January, an elderly couple says a bullet went through their window.

Across the street is the short-term rental neighbors say is the source of the parties and problems. On Airbnb the house is listed as a licensed hotel, motel or bed and breakfast, which is a source of frustration for neighbors who say that does not fit the residential backdrop of the neighborhood.

“Nobody lives in that house. I’ve never seen anybody live in this house,” Victor LaRussa said.

The listing prohibits parties or events, but these homeowners say there have been plenty of both this past year, with cars and people crowding the street. All of that happening during a pandemic.

“I’m 62. I have COPD and you have 200 people walking all over the place, no masks, nothing,” LaRussa said.

Over the past few years, short term rentals have seeped into almost every neighborhood in New Orleans, but neighbors say they must be run responsibly.

“If this is how you make a living that’s fine, but you are endangering everyone in this neighborhood,” Tamiko Thompson said.

Collectively, Thompson and her neighbors say they’ve called their councilman, the Mayor’s office, 311 and the NOPD, but the parties, noise and fights continue, and so do their worries.

“I’m afraid. I don’t want to invite my family over this weekend with the holiday because I don’t want anything to happen to them,” Thompson said.

A spokesman for the Mayor says the city will address complaints against short term rentals.

“We have received a number of complaints that we’re investigating. In the weeks ahead, safety and permits will be increasing their capacity for short term rental hearings,” Beau Tidwell said.

The property is in Councilman Jared Brossett's district, who said his office has called Safety and Permits several times to report the property.

“My office has fielded numerous complaints regarding out of control, late night parties at 5544 Vermillion since November 2020. In each instance, we have reached out to Safety and Permits asking that enforcement action be taken," Brossett said.

We tried to contact one of the owners of the property on Facebook, but didn’t get a response, and his phone number was disconnected.

We also reached out to Airbnb. According to the company, it had removed the listing and the host last year due to neighbor complaints. Airbnb says there have no been reservations of that property through its site in 2021.