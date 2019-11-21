NEW ORLEANS — In just a couple days, the evacuation zone at the Hard Rock collapse site may shrink.

Crews began working Wednesday morning to secure the remains of a crane hanging dangerously over Canal Street with apparent blue slings and heavy cables. Parts of Canal and Burgundy could open back up as early as Friday afternoon.

"It's going to make everything so much better," said Daniel Mahoghegh who works Cleo's.

"They're not coming down this way. We're still getting phone calls 'are you guys open'," Mahoghegh said.

He's ready for the streetcar to reopen on the section of Canal he takes to get to work.

"Now it's like by the end of my day, I walk 12 extra blocks," Mahoghegh said.

"When they get it open again, I don't think we're going to make it," said the owner of Viva, Wael Suleiman.

Viva, a women's clothing store, is right inside the closure on Canal. Since the collapse Suleiman has had to find another source of income.

"Uber. That's what I'm doing," he said.

If given the option, he will try to open his shop back up, but he worries it's too late to get any business for the holidays.

"I'm short with the money to bring in new merchandise for the holiday and it's too late now, so I don't think I have time for that," Suleiman said.

This has also impacted the Saenger Theatre. Now, it appears a covered walkway is being built along the Rampart Street side of the building so it can reopen in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, the city wants the entire Hard Rock building demolished. That's expected to happen in about two months.

"I just hope they open the streetcars back up soon and that everything gets back to normality," Mahoghegh said.

Once everything is in place, the city said a public safety review will determine if they can shrink the evacuation zone. That will happen as early as Friday afternoon.

