Parts of New Orleans Lakefront closed due to flooding, freezing temps

Despite the freezing temperatures, residents say it’ll be nice to have colder weather for once on Christmas.

NEW ORLEANS — The cold temperatures are feeling even colder on Lake Pontchartrain.

NOLA Ready announced closures for parts of Lakeshore Drive due to flooding and thus, probable icing. Still, some residents braved the cold and crashing waters to explore the unusual weather.

“It’s pretty cold, but it’s kind of cool," Bryce Rodriguez, a nearby resident said. "We came to see if there was any ice, but there’s not frozen ice on the ground just kind of icicles."

By Friday afternoon there wasn’t much ice on the ground, but the rough lake water had breached the walls and flooded areas of Lakeshore Drive. Benches and street signs did have some icicles though, showing just how cold New Orleans is this weekend.

Much of Lakeshore, which is usually a beautiful place to take a walk, was empty. Those brave enough to face the cold though, were bundled up. A nearby resident said she doesn’t remember it ever being this cold.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, this is about as cold as it gets," Robyn Mcmahon said. "I definitely think so, even in times its snowed I don’t think its Felt this cold."

“I think it’s crazy it’s so cold and the wind makes it feel so much colder, but you know what its sunny and its gorgeous and its right in time for the holidays," McMahon said. "So, ill take it rather than hot weather on Christmas."