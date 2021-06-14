Pastor convicted of killing as a teenager gets chance at parole

Scott Lingle was convicted of slashing the throat of a woman in the early 1980s.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans prosecutor’s decision to let a man who committed murder at age 15 seek parole has been upheld by a state appeal court.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ruled last week that District Attorney Jason Williams had the authority to clear the way for 54-year-old Scott Lingle to seek parole. The appellate ruling said Williams could make the decision despite the objections of the state district judge in the case, who wanted a hearing to be held in her court on the issue.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Lingle is now a chaplain’s assistant at a state prison. He was convicted of slashing the throat of a woman in the early 1980s. The newspaper reported that Lingle professed his innocence through two trials but later took responsibility for the death of 60-year-old housekeeper Janet McLeod.

His appeals were unsuccessful until a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life without parole sentences in such cases should be reserved only for the “worst of the worst” juvenile offenders. As a result, Louisiana adopted a policy granting parole eligibility to such young killers after 25 years of imprisonment, unless a district attorney objected at a special court hearing.

Former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro filed dozens of such objection notices. However, Cannizzaro did not seek re-election last year and Williams, a fierce critic of his policies, won election to the post promising reforms. After taking office in January, Williams reversed Cannizzaro's policy and began moving cases to the state Parole Board.