Coronavirus vaccine access expected to 'expand tremendously' in Louisiana

Louisiana has administered more than 81,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past three weeks.

METAIRIE, La. — There was a line of customers at NOLA Discount Pharmacy in Metairie signing up to get the covid-19 vaccine.

This is one of 107 pharmacies across Louisiana now on the list to distribute the shots.

“I’d love to get it today, but we have been on the phone and putting our names on lists and we heard that this one was an in person sign up, so we’re just trying to cover as many bases as possible,” Janet Davis said.

“I’m hoping to get on the list and be healthy, you know,” Gayle Barth said. “I want to be with my family and I have two young great-grandchildren, one born on the eleventh of December and I haven’t seen him yet.”

People 70-and-older, along with a broader group of health care workers, are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Pharmacist Khanh Tran said their limited supply of 100 doses went quickly on Monday.

“The doses that we did get is very little,” Tran said. “Probably within the first 30 minutes of us opening, it was already gone and exhausted.”

Not knowing when the next batch of vaccines will arrive or how many is frustrating,” Tran added. “We’re looking at almost 2,000 people that have signed up to get the next batch. So, every day the list keeps growing and growing.”

Tulane University Epidemiologist Dr. Susan Hassig consulted on Louisiana’s vaccine rollout plan. She said the supply of vaccines is expected to ramp up.

“I would expect the number of pharmacies to expand tremendously, once we’re getting shipments of perhaps 100,000 doses a week, coming in,” Hassig said.

Until that happens, Hassig is urging people not to let down their guard.

“The vaccine is going to keep coming,” Hassig said. “Whether we’re up next for the vaccine or we’re farther down the line, we need to keep doing the kinds of things we’ve been doing all along, masking and distancing until the vaccine becomes available and accessible to us."

More vaccines will be arriving in Louisiana next week. The tentative allocation is 28,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 27,500 of the Moderna.

Louisiana has administered more than 81,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past three weeks.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.