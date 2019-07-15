NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for an SUV that fatally struck a pedestrian late Sunday and drove away from the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 58-year-old man lying by a sidewalk who had been struck by the SUV. Paramedics took that man to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the man was trying to cross North Claiborne Avenue when he was struck by the SUV. The vehicle came to a stop but then drove away. The NOPD says it is still gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for the crash.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

