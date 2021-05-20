Pedestrian killed on I-10 in New Orleans East

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying unresponsive in the right lane. She was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was killed by a car on I-10 in New Orleans East Thursday morning, police said.

The collision took place just past the Michoud Boulevard exit around 4:20 a.m. NOPD officials said the driver struck a woman in the roadway and stopped a short distance away to report it to the police.

It's unclear why the woman was on the interstate, or what other circumstances led to her death. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police as they investigate the death.

