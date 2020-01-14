NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday morning on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that the crash happened before 7 a.m. on US 90B East near Claiborne Avenue. Troopers say the pedestrian suffered a "head injury" but it is unclear if that injury is considered life-threatening.

The crash closed two lanes of the highway for about 30 minutes before reopening to traffic.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say the dense fog will create dangerous driving conditions due to low visibility of one-quarter mile or less.

[Click here for live traffic conditions at WWL-TV's Traffic Center.]

The crash comes hours after the end of the College Football Playoff National Championship at the stadium.

