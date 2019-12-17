NEW ORLEANS, Bridgetown — New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal car crash on Claiborne Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, an 18-wheeler truck struck and killed an unidentified pedestrian at the corner of N. Claiborne Avenue and Elysian Fields.

The report came from NOPD around 3:40 p.m.

No word on if the driver will be cited.

