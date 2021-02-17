People keep Mardi Gras spirit alive in the midst of a pandemic

From costumes, motorized lazy boys, and fried chicken, people did what they could to have some fun.

NEW ORLEANS — People in Uptown did what they could to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive.

It may be the coldest day of the year, and in the middle of a pandemic, but in New Orleans nothing will take away Fat Tuesday.

We caught up with Lil and Reese Pinney while on their way to their own little celebration. You couldn't miss them though, since Reese was traveling by lazy boy (and no, he said it wasn't heated).

"Got to make your own Mardi Gras," Lil said.

"So here we are, we're bringing the Chicken Chase Mamou to the Avenue," Peter Finney said. "Best parking spot, best everything, yes."

In Uptown, traditions were put on hold so new ones could begin. People kept what's typically a memorable day, special.

"The spirit lives on," Debbie said. "Mardi Gras is still here, New Orleans is going to come back and we'll celebrate bigger next year."

"Kind of make your own fun and still enjoy it," Jen Vanderbook said.

Even with ice on the ground and freezing temperatures people are finding their own way to celebrate today and for many that includes some delicious Mardi Gras in a box.

"We have Popeyes in Connecticut, but Popeyes in New Orleans tastes totally different, way better," Linda Anderson said.

While some things never change, this year certainly is different.

"You have to have Popeyes on Mardi Gras day," Anderson said.

However, those in New Orleans are making sure today is not just any Tuesday.

