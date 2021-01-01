New Orleans ready to ring in 2021 with a bang

Firework stands are reporting good sales, busy with customers ready to say goodbye to 2020

NORTHSHORE - Firework stands are seeing a good amount of people ready to ring in the new year with a bang. Sales have been plentiful for many local shops. And like their customers, the managers at these local shops say they're ready to celebrate.

There's a common phrase: out with the old and in with the new. After the year we've all had, people are ready to welcome 2021 with a bang.

"We try our best to come here and get what they want," said father, Justin Jernigan.

"Fresh start, fresh start and hopefully the children will enjoy it," said Darin Smith.

For weeks, firework stands on the northshore have greeted anxious revelers.

"So far sales have been pretty good," said Tom Tracy.

Tracy is the COO at Freebies Fireworks. He says people from all over want to put on a show.

"We've noticed quite a few more people come in wanting to do their own," he said. "They're wore out from this whole thing and need some joy here."

Of course it's all led up to New Year's Eve. Amy Hunter, a manager at Pyro City says it's one of her favorite days.

"Today is usually our busiest day of the year," she said. "Surpasses Fourth of July, everyone's ready to send out the year with a bang. We've definitely been busier this year than in years past."

So as we say goodbye to 2020, no matter how you choose to celebrate, people are ready to countdown, to what hopefully will be a much better year ahead.