NEW ORLEANS — A person was killed by a train Monday morning in Mod-City, according to police.

Few details about the incident were initially released.

NOPD officials said one victim was struck by the train near I-10 west and South Carrollton Avenue sometime overnight.

The victim has not been identified.

