NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two men believed to be persons of interest in a deadly shooting in New Orleans East early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at a gas station in the in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard. Officers found a 58-year-old man inside the store who was shot multiple times. He later died at the scene.

Around 10:20 a.m., police released photos of two persons of interest who are being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Everett Briscoe at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

