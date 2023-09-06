Pete Fountain's childhood home could be preserved as historical landmark

The property is now up for consideration to be studied as a historic district landmark, the first step in receiving that designation.

NEW ORLEANS — A part of New Orleans rich musical history had its roots in a modest home at 820 North White Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

The legendary Pete Fountain grew up there, next door to his grandmother.

“His aunts and uncles were constantly over there,” said Benny Harrell, Fountain’s son-in-law. “They had big events in the backyard. He learned to play his clarinet there. He’d practice in his backyard. His grandmother used to complain that he had to get better.”

Last July, WWL-TV reported the Creole French Frame double had fallen into disrepair.

The property is now up for consideration to be studied as a historic district landmark, the first step in receiving that designation.

Harrell says preserving the home is important for Pete’s family and the city.

“I just think it’s important to carry on, people understand the legacy of New Orleans and what really made great New Orleanians great. It was the development of them in these neighborhoods that made our city."

Kenny Can currently owns the home.

“Pretty soon, we’ll get our financial stuff together, so we can be able to fix the house,” Can said. “Inside we have been fixing, we have a new floor and sheetrock work on both sides.”

Sandra Stokes, with the Louisiana Landmarks Society, requested the nomination for the home to receive historic status.

In her letter to the city’s Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC), she wrote the structure was not only Fountain’s boyhood home, but it also exemplifies the architecture of working-class housing of the time.

“I just want to thank you and Channel 4, for airing the story because it brought a lot of attention to this,” Harrell said. “Since your story aired, there has been a lot of interest in helping to develop this property and get it back into the shape it should be in.”

In New Orleans, once the HDLC nominates a building for further study as a landmark, it has the same protections that cover officially designated landmarks as it awaits final approval.

These protections include commission review over exterior alterations and any demolition.

Fountain’s family members are expected to be at the Aug 2, HDLC meeting to testify in favor of the North White Street home receiving landmark status.