Pete Fountain's childhood home nominated for landmark status

NEW ORLEANS — Pete Fountain’s boyhood home is one step closer to gaining an official historic designation.

Wednesday, the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission considered a request to nominate the home for landmark status.

The modest double in the 800 block of North White Street is where the late musician blew the first notes on his clarinet.

A ten-year-old Pete posed for a picture in front of the house holding the instrument, dressed in a McDonough 28 band uniform.

Fountain’s family was in the audience as the HDLC voted on the nomination request by Sandra Stokes from the Louisiana Landmarks Society.

“As the childhood home of Pete Fountain,” Stokes told commission members. “Who doesn’t love Pete Fountain. You’ve got to love him.”

Fountain’s son in law, Benny Harrell told the commission how much the home and the Bayou St. John neighborhood meant to the famous musician.

“Pete’s whole personality was developed in this neighborhood,” Harrell testified. “From his New Orleans accent, some would say he was a New Orleans character to the love of the people of New Orleans.”

Over the years, Fountain’s childhood home has fallen into disrepair.

Being nominated for landmark status would give the property certain protections including HDLC review over exterior alterations and any demolition.

Domonique Meyers lives down the street from the home.

“I am a fellow musician,” Meyers said. “I play trombone in McDonough 28, St. Aug, a lot of second line music, so I think it’s imperative that we definitely do preserve the culture for the next generation.”

After a short discussion the HDLC unanimously approved the nomination.

Fountain wife of 65 years Beverly thanked commission members for their support.

“It’s been 7 years since Pete’s gone,” she said. “Miss him every day. I hope this goes through because I think I know him very well and I could see a big smile on his face.”

The commission will give the property further study before giving it permanent landmark status.

The building’s current owner Kenny Can was not at the HDLC meeting.

In June he told WWL-TV, he was still getting his finances together but was planning to renovate the property.