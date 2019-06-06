NEW ORLEANS — It has been more than two years since the statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from Lee Circle, but a group of New Orleans locals feel they have the perfect replacement for the vacant landmark.

Wednesday night, a petition launched on Change.org to rename the area to "Leah Circle" to honor the late New Orleans culinary icon Leah Chase.

"A statue of Leah Chase would bring all New Orleanians together in honor of one of our greatest culture bearers," the petition says.

National Food and Beverage Foundation President and CEO Brent Rosen launched the campaign. The petition says that the cost of the creation and installation of a statue of Leah Chase would be covered by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

"This wonderful addition to or city will require no taxpayer funding," the petition says.

