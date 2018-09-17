NEW ORLEANS – The second phase of the Bourbon Street reconstruction begins Monday, and city officials say crews will tackle the project with “an entirely new approach.”

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the Department of Public Works and the Sewerage & Water Board will begin work replacing roadway and sidewalks on Bourbon Street from St. Louis to Dumaine streets. Work will begin sequentially from the 500 to 800 blocks with only one block closed to car traffic at each point.

The city says the good news during this construction phase is that all businesses in the zone will remain open.

Crews will be replacing old pavement, existing drain lines, catch basins and gas lines.

The first phase of the $9.5 million Bourbon Street reconstruction project started in the 100 block on April 24, 2018.

The original plan was to finish replacing the 100-400 blocks in 75 days, but the first phase took more than four months. The city says construction crews ran into unforeseen issues underground and rain put the project behind schedule. The $6million project ballooned to at least $13 million.

City leaders say they have learned important lessons from the first phase of the project and have been working with Entergy New Orleans to make sure crews do not run into similar issues.

“We took the time, we listened, and we made changes to the whole approach,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “With input from the community and with their support: we are building a stronger, safer and more beautiful Bourbon Street."

