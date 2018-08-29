All abandoned places tell a story. Sometimes it's one of slow decline, other times it's something more sudden.

PHOTOS: Inside the amusement park devastated by Hurricane Katrina
The shuttered Six Flags New Orleans is a haunting reminder of the damage that still lingers 13 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
My name is Matthew Christopher, and I've visited ruins and forgotten relics like this across the country to document them for my Abandoned America website and book series. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
Opened in 2000 on 140 acres of land , rides at the Jazzland amusement park paid homage to music and the city's heritage. It was sold two years later to Six Flags with additional rides and areas. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
Hurricane Katrina hit the park hard in August of 2005; the property flooded and was submerged for a month in up to 7 feet of water. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
The prolonged exposure to salt water rendered many of the rides unsafe, and Six Flags considered the park a total loss. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
A handful of the rides were saved and some salvageable items were removed, and after unsuccessful plans to redevelop the area Six Flags was forced to vacate its lease and the property was taken over by the city. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
Since then plans to reopen it as a park or an outlet mall fell through for various reasons, but several movies, including were filmed on parts of the property. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
The property also is home to fire ants, wild boars, water moccasins and alligators; much of the concern over trespassing due to wildlife that has settled in the park and the threat it poses to illicit visitors. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
While my visit to the park was arranged with permission from the owners, it was not uncommon to see security or police arresting trespassers onsite. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
Concerns about trespassing revolve around the wildlife in the park could easily injure or kill people on the property. Areas like this ride would be terrific hiding places for alligators and we saw several .Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
The entrance to the park, Main Street Square, was modeled after the surrounding city. Since the closure it has been hit hard with vandalism.Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
The view from the top of the Zydeco Screamer was awe-inspiring and stomach-churning at the same time. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
Rides like the Ferris wheel were still amazingly intact. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
At the entrance to the funhouse, it was hard to tell what was part of the original artwork and what was graffiti added on later. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America
19. Seeing Six Flags New Orleans was an amazing opportunity, and one I'm happy to be able to share with others. Matthew Christopher, Abandoned America

Photographer Matthew Christopher visited Six Flags New Orleans, a theme park so devastated by Hurricane Katrina it couldn't be restored. See his images in the slideshow above.

The website Abandoned America documents defunct and decaying sites across the USA. In previous months we've shared images of faded factories and industrial sites, abandoned churches and photos from a trolley graveyard.

