Pieces of the Plaza Tower are falling, streets shut off and the city and the owner are doing little about it

The city has not fined owners of the crumbling Plaza Tower despite years of code violations.



A part of the tower fell to the ground last Friday, hitting and injuring a man.

There have been at least 18 violations noted against the skyscraper since 2004. The building closed its doors in 2002.



Tammie Jackson, the city’s director of safety and permits, said last Friday that enacting fines at this point could delay any possible plans to get the building renovated and reopened.



“With large-scale projects like this, we know it takes some time. So, we're confident we're moving in the right direction to get this redeveloped,” she told reporters. “So we do not want to hinder any development but we will move forward and monitor the building, you know, on a daily basis now.”



However, Alexandra Land & Development has had the property since 2014 appears to have done little with it.



The company is registered to Ryan Jaeger, the son of developer Joe Jaeger.



A statement issued last week by Joe Jaeger's MCC Real Estate says the goal is to "create the safest possible environment around the building until development plans are finalized or the property is sold."



Neighbors like Michael Duplantier say they've heard that line before.

“That story has dragged on for quite some time now,” he said. “The problem has gotten worse and worse and worse.”



City Councilman Jay Banks noted that the city can’t force a property owner to redevelop a building but that fines can spur action.



“If we need to put in sanctions or fines or whatever needs to happen to secure it, then let's do that,” he said.



Jackson said that issuing fines against the owner at this point could stop any future progress before it begins.



“In order for redevelopment, you need a certificate of occupancy,” she said. “And so if there are fines imposed and they have not been paid, they will not get a certificate of occupancy.”